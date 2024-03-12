sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO

Nizar Trigui becomes GXO's first chief technology officer
Contract logistics specialist GXO has appointed Nizar Trigui (above) to the newly created role of ...
European digital road freight forwarder sennder has appointed Susanne Schroeter-Crossan (above) as its new chief financial officer, taking over from Amir Avraham, who has built up the department over the past five years.
With a career spanning notable roles at leading financial institutions and listed companies, including Zalando , HelloFresh, and LEG Immobilien, Ms Schroeter-Crossan brings extensive expertise in financial management, as well as ESG and corporate governance.
She was chairwoman of the Diversity & Inclusion and Sustainability Committee at Zalando, a member of the ESG Committee at HelloFresh and served on the ESG Steering Committee of LEG Immobilien.
“We are proud to welcome Susanne as CFO, who joins us at an exciting moment for the business and the industry,” said David Nothacker, sennder CEO.
“She brings a breadth of expertise from a multitude of industries as we continue to expand our management team to advance on our path to profitable growth and build upon the strong entrepreneurial culture at sennder.
“I also want to say thank you to Amir Avraham for his invaluable contributions as CFO over the past five years,” he added.
Ms Schroeter-Crossan said: “I am particularly eager to apply my ESG expertise to address the challenges of the fragmented FTL industry, characterised by excessive empty kilometres, an ageing driver demographic and increasingly demanding conditions for drivers.
“Together, we will work towards establishing a more efficient and sustainable road freight network across Europe.”
DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers
TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders
Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks
Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers
TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals
Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'
Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease
'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction
Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel
TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper
E-commerce traffic surge raises airfreight capacity concerns
Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article