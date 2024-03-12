Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO

Susanne Schroeter-Crossan_CFO_sennder
By

European digital road freight forwarder sennder has appointed Susanne Schroeter-Crossan (above) as its new chief financial officer, taking over from Amir Avraham, who has built up the department over the past five years.

With a career spanning notable roles at leading financial institutions and listed companies, including Zalando , HelloFresh, and LEG Immobilien, Ms Schroeter-Crossan brings extensive expertise in financial management, as well as ESG and corporate governance.

She was chairwoman of the Diversity & Inclusion and Sustainability Committee at Zalando, a member of the ESG Committee at HelloFresh and served on the ESG Steering Committee of LEG Immobilien.

“We are proud to welcome Susanne as CFO, who joins us at an exciting moment for the business and the industry,” said David Nothacker, sennder CEO.

“She brings a breadth of expertise from a multitude of industries as we continue to expand our management team to advance on our path to profitable growth and build upon the strong entrepreneurial culture at sennder.

“I also want to say thank you to Amir Avraham for his invaluable contributions as CFO over the past five years,” he added.

Ms Schroeter-Crossan said: “I am particularly eager to apply my ESG expertise to address the challenges of the fragmented FTL industry, characterised by excessive empty kilometres, an ageing driver demographic and increasingly demanding conditions for drivers.

“Together, we will work towards establishing a more efficient and sustainable road freight network across Europe.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Off the merry-go-round On the merry-go-round sennder Emirates SkyCargo

    Most Read

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders

    Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks

    Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers

    TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals

    Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'

    Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease

    'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction

    Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel

    TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper

    E-commerce traffic surge raises airfreight capacity concerns

    Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints

    News Podcast | Mar 2024 | TPM24 ‘live’, USWC gateways and the latest on transpac contract negotiations

    FedEx vs UPS – M&A arm-wrestling, with or without Schenker

    Flying start to the year as airfreight benefits from shipping delays

    Lidl expands its Tailwind brand into overland logistics