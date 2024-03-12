sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO

By Gavin van Marle 12/03/2024

European digital road freight forwarder sennder has appointed Susanne Schroeter-Crossan (above) as its new chief financial officer, taking over from Amir Avraham, who has built up the department over the past five years.

With a career spanning notable roles at leading financial institutions and listed companies, including Zalando , HelloFresh, and LEG Immobilien, Ms Schroeter-Crossan brings extensive expertise in financial management, as well as ESG and corporate governance.

She was chairwoman of the Diversity & Inclusion and Sustainability Committee at Zalando, a member of the ESG Committee at HelloFresh and served on the ESG Steering Committee of LEG Immobilien.

“We are proud to welcome Susanne as CFO, who joins us at an exciting moment for the business and the industry,” said David Nothacker, sennder CEO.

“She brings a breadth of expertise from a multitude of industries as we continue to expand our management team to advance on our path to profitable growth and build upon the strong entrepreneurial culture at sennder.

“I also want to say thank you to Amir Avraham for his invaluable contributions as CFO over the past five years,” he added.

Ms Schroeter-Crossan said: “I am particularly eager to apply my ESG expertise to address the challenges of the fragmented FTL industry, characterised by excessive empty kilometres, an ageing driver demographic and increasingly demanding conditions for drivers.

“Together, we will work towards establishing a more efficient and sustainable road freight network across Europe.”