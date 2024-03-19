Vedat Serbet returns to Hellmann to develop European rail freight offering

By Gavin van Marle 19/03/2024

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has appointed former Dachser executive Vedat Serbet (above) to the new position of head of business development rail, Europe.

The company said his primary objective would be to “further develop international expansion of rail-based transport and establish new intermodal products, while also expanding alternative connections between Europe and China”.

Mr Serbet was most recently head of rail freight, EMEA, at Dachser, a post he held for five years, and his departure represents a return to Hellmann, where he previously worked for 13 years in variety of roles.

“At Hellmann, we are continuously developing our rail transport offering and Vedat has already played a significant role in this context in the past,” said Jens Wollesen, Hellmann COO. “Therefore, we are delighted to have his expertise back on board.”

Mr Serbet’s appointment follows that of Marijo Pesic, as director product management rail, Europe, and Matthias Köfler, as product manager rail, East Europe.