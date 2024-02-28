Nabil Sultan moves to pax as Emirates SkyCargo sees team changes

TT Club’s Laurence Jones announces retirement plans
Major management changes at Emirates will leave something of a vacuum in its SkyCargo division.
The airline has announced that from 1 March, head of cargo Nabil Sultan will switch to the passenger side, as EVP passenger sales and country management. No replacement has been announced for SkyCargo.
While the airline has announced 19 management promotions across the group, the cargo division also seems to be undergoing some major upheavals. Nadeem Sultan, who joined the carrier in October as head of freighters and cargo planning, replacing Hiran Perera, is advertising for a manager cargo planning & freighter development, after KP Minesh left.
Meanwhile, Robert Fordree joined the carrier as SVP cargo operations worldwide in November, and could be in the frame for the top job, unless the carrier prefers to pick an Emirati.
“These changes create something of a vacuum, relative to what Emirates had before,” said one ex-staffer. “And the freighters team is having a total revamp too. There is a bit of musical chairs going on.”
