Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Nabil Sultan moves to pax as Emirates SkyCargo sees team changes

dreamstime_xs_136796799
© Colicaranica
By

Major management changes at Emirates will leave something of a vacuum in its SkyCargo division.

The airline has announced that from 1 March, head of cargo Nabil Sultan will switch to the passenger side, as EVP passenger sales and country management. No replacement has been announced for SkyCargo.

While the airline has announced 19 management promotions across the group, the cargo division also seems to be undergoing some major upheavals. Nadeem Sultan, who joined the carrier in October as head of freighters and cargo planning, replacing Hiran Perera, is advertising for a manager cargo planning & freighter development, after KP Minesh left.

Meanwhile, Robert Fordree joined the carrier as SVP cargo operations worldwide in November, and could be in the frame for the top job, unless the carrier prefers to pick an Emirati.

“These changes create something of a vacuum, relative to what Emirates had before,” said one ex-staffer. “And the freighters team is having a total revamp too. There is a bit of musical chairs going on.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Emirates SkyCargo Off the merry-go-round DB Schenker On the merry-go-round

    Most Read

    Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

    ...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...

    Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

    Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping

    Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

    India renews open sky policy for foreign air cargo carriers

    Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

    CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble

    Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices

    Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World

    Unexpected bonus for NOOs as demand for charters increases

    Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%

    GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva

    Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam

    Logistics players expand operations as near-shoring boosts US-Mexico traffic

    Red tape and emissions trading: ETS hits non-EU shipowners hard