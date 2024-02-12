Airfreight specialist Jeremy Daniel leaves Flexport after five years 

By Charlotte Goldstone 12/02/2024

Flexport’s head of airfreight Hong Kong, Jeremy Daniel, has left the digital freight forwarding company after a five-year tenure.

He joined Flexport in 2019 as manager for pricing and account solutions for the APAC region, served two and a half years as senior manager of airfreight tradeline pricing and then 10 months as director of business operations.

Just four months ago, Flexport appointed Mr Daniel as head of airfreight for Hong Kong and South China, a market which is currently booming.

Shortly after this promotion, however, Mr Daniel announced his departure. He said: “I had the privilege of witnessing the transformation of a start-up from its humble beginnings to a well-structured organisation.

“This journey was truly exceptional, as only a few companies successfully overcame the challenges of scaling in the freight forwarding industry, and Flexport was one of them.

“Special thanks to Ryan Petersen and Sanne Manders for their vision and leadership; Zeid Houssami and Alexis Boutet for their support, mentorship and coaching; Jaqueline Budz for her intellectual curiosity and our endless optimisation workshops; and my rockstar-associates Mattis Loy and Miranda Donger Jing who are on track to become our next generation of leaders.”

Flexport has previously been in the press due to its large number of lay-offs following the soft post-covid market. It has been reported that the logistics platform planned to lay off some 20% of its staff this year.

Mr Daniel’s next post is unknown, but he said on LinkedIn that he was “open to meaningful opportunities”.