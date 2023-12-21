Emissions expected to increase as box ships re-route and burn more fuel
Emissions are expected to increase significantly as shipping lines avoid the Suez Canal and their ...
The last thing a firm looking to get its house in order in the current downturn wants is to have to deal in court, across multiple jurisdictions, with disgruntled staff who got the sack.
To keep disputes out of court is an art, yet for a business of Flexport’s status – the San Francisco-based forwarder is trying to right the ship after a painful post-Covid – that isn’t turning out to be a viable option.
And it could be quite an expensive ...
Maersk halts local ship movements following attack
As warships move into the Red Sea, carriers delay or re-route 100+ box ships
Costs will skyrocket as westbound voyages are paused or diverted
Carriers roll out peak season surcharges as capacity crunch looms
Liner diversions and war-risk surcharges drive up costs for Asia-Europe shippers
Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'
Deutsche Bahn finally launches sale process for DB Schenker
Red Sea shipping risks: 'forwarders will also take advantage and raise rates'
Malaysia bans Zim ships from docking at its ports
Carriers 'tear up schedules' in race to get diverted box ships to port
10,000 rail cars stranded as Mexico-US rail is hit by new border closure
CMA CGM imposes temporary restriction on Hong Kong reefer transhipment
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article