Expect more job cuts at Flexport...

Axe
By

Several market reports indicate that San Francisco’s Flexport is looking to cut its workforce by about 20% – its third round of layoffs in less than a year.

The Information was the first media outlet to report the news. Meanwhile, FreightWaves reported that 500 employees may be affected.

Yet it’s unclear how many employees will lose their jobs.

Developing story…

