Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SeaLead MD Schmidl quits amid ownership change restructure

1615244255885
By

Global shipping line SeaLead has announced a change in its ownership structure and management.  

SeaLead is now owned by four investors: Eurasia Capital, HCP Investments, Access Capital Funds and Saral VCC SubFund. 

And following this change, MD Henry Schmidl (pictured) will leave the company, to replaced in the interim by SC Chan, a member of the SeaLead management team.

SeaLead said it acknowledged Mr Schmidl’s contributions and wished him success, adding that the decision was part of a “strategic realignment”. 

Eurasia Capital is a Singapore-registered equity that invests in multiple sectors globally; HCP Investments is a Mauritius-based fund that invests across equities, debt notes, performance loans, and derivatives as well as distressed assets across industries; Access Capital Funds is a Cayman Islands-registered fund that invests across sectors and geographies; and Saral VCC SubFund is a Mauritius-registered fund with similar activities. 

SeaLead assured customers: “This change is not expected to lead to any disruption to SeaLead’s operations, ensuring a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners. The new ownership structure is expected to strengthen SeaLead’s operational capabilities, expand its market reach  and enhance its service offerings in the container shipping sector.” 

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Access Capital Funds Eurasia Capital HCP Investments Off the merry-go-round On the merry-go-round SeaLead DSV

    Most Read

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you

    Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours

    Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels

    Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva

    Airfreight specialist Jeremy Daniel leaves Flexport after five years 

    California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses

    Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst

    Major delays in cross-border cargo flow after glitch in Mexican customs system

    Box lines being forced into costlier, longer-duration vessel charters

    Demand rush sparks temporary ban on imports at Bangkok Airport

    'There's no empire for DSV's Lund to rule the world without Schenker'

    'Farewell Flexport'

    Air cargo congestion not widespread, despite higher volumes

    Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth

    Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider

    To nose-load or not to nose-load, that's the question for cargo carriers