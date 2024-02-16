SeaLead MD Schmidl quits amid ownership change restructure

Australian Logistics Council appoints Margaret Staib as its independent chair
The Australian Logistics Council (ALC) today announced Air Vice Marshal Margaret Staib as its new ...
Global shipping line SeaLead has announced a change in its ownership structure and management.
SeaLead is now owned by four investors: Eurasia Capital, HCP Investments, Access Capital Funds and Saral VCC SubFund.
And following this change, MD Henry Schmidl (pictured) will leave the company, to replaced in the interim by SC Chan, a member of the SeaLead management team.
SeaLead said it acknowledged Mr Schmidl’s contributions and wished him success, adding that the decision was part of a “strategic realignment”.
Eurasia Capital is a Singapore-registered equity that invests in multiple sectors globally; HCP Investments is a Mauritius-based fund that invests across equities, debt notes, performance loans, and derivatives as well as distressed assets across industries; Access Capital Funds is a Cayman Islands-registered fund that invests across sectors and geographies; and Saral VCC SubFund is a Mauritius-registered fund with similar activities.
SeaLead assured customers: “This change is not expected to lead to any disruption to SeaLead’s operations, ensuring a seamless transition for customers, employees, and partners. The new ownership structure is expected to strengthen SeaLead’s operational capabilities, expand its market reach and enhance its service offerings in the container shipping sector.”
