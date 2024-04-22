RTR: Germany arrests three people suspected of giving technology to China

By LoadstarEditorial 22/04/2024

REUTERS reports:

Three Germans have been arrested on suspicion of working with the Chinese secret service to hand over technology that could be used for military purposes, potentially helping strengthen China’s navy, German officials said on Monday.

The arrests came a week after Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to China to press Beijing on its support for Russia’s wartime economy and to raise issues of intellectual property theft and fair market access…

The full story is here.