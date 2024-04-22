Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

RTR: Germany arrests three people suspected of giving technology to China

prison
By

REUTERS reports:

Three Germans have been arrested on suspicion of working with the Chinese secret service to hand over technology that could be used for military purposes, potentially helping strengthen China’s navy, German officials said on Monday.

The arrests came a week after Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to China to press Beijing on its support for Russia’s wartime economy and to raise issues of intellectual property theft and fair market access…

The full story is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China Germany Reuters Australia The wine trade Trade Data Service

    Most Read

    MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'

    Hong Kong drops out of world's top 10 busiest container ports

    How crazy is this: DSV goes hostile on Expeditors or CH Robinson?

    Capture of MSC Aries will further drive up Indian export costs

    Cargo flows through Dubai delayed by flooding, with 300 flights cancelled

    Carriers look to short-term gains over blanking, as Red Sea crisis props up rates

    Looks like rain: Panama Canal Authority eyes return to normal service

    Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel shockwaves in APAC

    Sustainability concerns don't show on shippers' procurement radar

    Talk of Schenker, Flexport et al – and a meagre lunch for forwarders

    Forwarders: can an airline do without them? An age-old debate airs

    For forwarders, 'a hot Q4' will be all about controlling air cargo capacity

    CMA CGM Air Cargo finally launches transpac services

    DB Cargo eyes rail freight arm sale amid concern over state subsidy

    WSC asks US court to order FMC to correct 'inconsistent' new D&D rules