Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

RTR: Possible BP bid highlights 'London for sale' scenario

King Chess Pieces With Mergers And Acquisitions Text
By

REUTERS reports:

The emergence of a possible bid for BP (BP.L), opens new tab by the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned oil group has thrown a spotlight on the vulnerability of the Britain’s largest companies to takeover and the threat to London as a global capital markets hub.

New York’s larger investor base and easier access to capital compared with London are reflected in higher valuations, which have encouraged several UK-based companies to list there, including chip maker Arm.

“London is a market for sale,” Charles Hall, Head of Research at brokerage Peel Hunt told Reuters. “If you have lowly valuations it’s absolutely inevitable that lots of overseas investors and private equity will run the slide rule over your companies.”

The full post is here.

BP is worth £89.5bn.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BP Reuters China

    Most Read

    Flexport sues BCO for $12.3m of unpaid box detention charges

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – new structure revealed in sea logistics

    Big M&A up Kuehne's sleeve?

    Resurgence of Somali pirates creates another 'danger zone' for shipping

    Boeing fails to deliver, as 12 airlines wait for 777 freighters

    'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates

    Sri Lanka's Hambantota begins container operations with MSC

    Challenge: an 'integrator of complex cargo' with pick 'n' mix services

    Kuehne + Nagel reshuffles the suits – leaks, views, sights

    US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie

    THE Alliance postpones relaunch of suspended Asia-USEC service

    Aggressive fleet builders HMM and Zim overtake Yang Ming in liner ranking

    Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports

    New US parcel surcharges may hasten predicted end of free shipping

    Forwarder anger as scanner malfunctions hit Bangladesh air exports again

    Other east coast ports can cope with Baltimore cargo – 'in the short term'