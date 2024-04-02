Win for UPS as FedEx ends contract with USPS

US parcel delivery needs a revamp – but integrators are in the driving seat
The US parcel delivery sector may be ripe for an overhaul, says industry consultant Satish ...
United Parcel Service (UPS) is to become the United States Parcel Service’s (USPS) primary air cargo provider, after its top competitor, FedEx, ended its partnership with the postal service after over 20 years. That service, Reuters reports, accounted for 4% of FedEx’s annual revenue and USPS was its air-based Express arm’s largest customer.
USPS has been revamping its operations to prioritise decarbonisation efforts, and has opted to move from airfreight where possible, shifting letters and parcels to sustainable road transport. Still, media outlets have reported that despite this aim, transporting whatever packages USPS continues to fly is a huge win for UPS.
Dali cargo owners face massive costs if general average is declared
The Loadstar Explains: M/V Dali destroys Francis Scott Key Bridge
THEA's ONE and Yang Ming set on contrasting courses for growth
SGL eyes 'big' M&A deals, and declares itself the 'acquirer of choice'
ONE and Yang Ming bounced into transpac network clarification, post-Hapag
Ro-ro services set for months of delays after Baltimore bridge disaster
Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way
Far East-Middle East/India trade booms, as European exporters suffer
US plans new import tax thresholds 'to close loopholes exploited by China'
Transport workers' strike in Finland extended again
DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions
With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article