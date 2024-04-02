Win for UPS as FedEx ends contract with USPS

By Charlotte Goldstone 02/04/2024

United Parcel Service (UPS) is to become the United States Parcel Service’s (USPS) primary air cargo provider, after its top competitor, FedEx, ended its partnership with the postal service after over 20 years. That service, Reuters reports, accounted for 4% of FedEx’s annual revenue and USPS was its air-based Express arm’s largest customer.

USPS has been revamping its operations to prioritise decarbonisation efforts, and has opted to move from airfreight where possible, shifting letters and parcels to sustainable road transport. Still, media outlets have reported that despite this aim, transporting whatever packages USPS continues to fly is a huge win for UPS.