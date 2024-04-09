Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

RTR: Blackstone to take Apartment Income REIT private in $10bn deal

The businessman holds out his hand to make a deal. Concept of a contract or deal, making an offer. Signing or renewing a contract. Come to universal consensus. Diplomatic and political success.
By

REUTERS reports: 

Asset manager Blackstone (BX.N), opens new tab said on Monday it would take private rental housing firm Apartment Income REIT (AIRC.N), opens new tab, known as AIR Communities, for $10 billion in cash, including debt, in what analysts see as a bet on easing pressure within the commercial real estate market.

Under the deal, Blackstone will pay $39.12 for each share of the real estate investment trust, representing a premium of about 25% to its closing price on Friday. Shares of the REIT jumped about 23%…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Blackstone Reuters

    Most Read

    K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims

    Ceva top creditor as shoe company goes bust, hit by e-commerce boom

    Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way

    With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development' 

    Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief

    Baltimore: liners rerouting, but automotive supply chains will be hardest hit

    Airfreight shift as Taiwan earthquake impacts semiconductor production

    Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL

    Red Sea update: More ships attacked as Houthis claim danger area 'expanding'

    Major Danish shipping lane shut due to missile risk

    Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates

    Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane

    Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter

    Carriers unveil new FAK hikes in bid to halt Asia-Europe rates slide

    Box logjams at Canadian ports as import surge meets rail shortages

    Kuehne + Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity