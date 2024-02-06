Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Strike by ground staff set to disrupt Lufthansa's cargo operations

dreamstime_xxl_29027131
© Cornelius20
By

Strike action by ground staff at Lufthansa Cargo will cause significant disruption to freighter operations tomorrow.  

Yesterday, Lufthansa warned customers that labour union ver.di had called on ground staff at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo to strike tomorrow from 4am CET until Thursday at 7:10am. 

Lufthansa Cargo said: “All German locations are affected, including the Frankfurt and Munich hubs.” The German carrier also has facilities at Hamburg, Berlin and Dusseldorf. 

The carrier advised customers: “Depending on the strike participation of the employed ground staff, changes in the flight schedule may result. At present, significant cancellations of belly capacities and cargo aircraft are to be expected.” 

It told The Loadstar: “Due to the strike, the majority of Lufthansa’s passenger flights and a significant number of freighter flights will be affected on Wednesday.” 

The carrier also told customers that, after the strike call, it immediately called the crisis team to discuss measures to be taken, adding: “Our aim is to be able to offer a stable freighter flight schedule again from Thursday.” 

Reuters reports Verdi is demanding a wage increase of 12.5% for 25,000 workers, or at least €500 ($538) more per month over a 12-month period, plus a one-time payment of €3,000 to offset inflation. 

In July 2022, a one-day strike by ground staff resulted in the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and brought air traffic at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs almost to a standstill.  

At the end of last year, Lufthansa Cargo reported it was experiencing “exceptional staff shortages”.  

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Germany Lufthansa Cargo Reuters Strike ver.di

    Most Read

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency

    Freighters diverted as Anchorage Airport weathers huge snowfall

    Red Sea crisis drove shipping rates up faster than Covid, but some are falling

    Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine

    Dock workers down under end strike at DP World

    DHL partners with Schneider Electric for greener transport

    Strikes at DPW ports across Australia exacerbating empty box shortage

    'Outlook not very promising', says UPS CEO, eyeing more cutbacks

    Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle

    Can ONE, Yang Ming and HMM compete without a new alliance partner?

    China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service

    All change at the top of DSV as Jens Andersen steps down early

    There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption

    DB Schenker contract logistics blends tech and talent

    ONE sinks to a $248m operating loss in Q4, but rates rise boosts outlook