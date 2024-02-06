By Charlotte Goldstone 06/02/2024

Strike action by ground staff at Lufthansa Cargo will cause significant disruption to freighter operations tomorrow.

Yesterday, Lufthansa warned customers that labour union ver.di had called on ground staff at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo to strike tomorrow from 4am CET until Thursday at 7:10am.

Lufthansa Cargo said: “All German locations are affected, including the Frankfurt and Munich hubs.” The German carrier also has facilities at Hamburg, Berlin and Dusseldorf.

The carrier advised customers: “Depending on the strike participation of the employed ground staff, changes in the flight schedule may result. At present, significant cancellations of belly capacities and cargo aircraft are to be expected.”

It told The Loadstar: “Due to the strike, the majority of Lufthansa’s passenger flights and a significant number of freighter flights will be affected on Wednesday.”

The carrier also told customers that, after the strike call, it immediately called the crisis team to discuss measures to be taken, adding: “Our aim is to be able to offer a stable freighter flight schedule again from Thursday.”

Reuters reports Verdi is demanding a wage increase of 12.5% for 25,000 workers, or at least €500 ($538) more per month over a 12-month period, plus a one-time payment of €3,000 to offset inflation.

In July 2022, a one-day strike by ground staff resulted in the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights and brought air traffic at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs almost to a standstill.

At the end of last year, Lufthansa Cargo reported it was experiencing “exceptional staff shortages”.