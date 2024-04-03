Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief
After some four months of intermittent strike action, and five rounds of negotiations, Lufthansa Cargo ...
Lufthansa Cargo has admitted that the spate of prolonged strikes had “left their mark”, and said it would have to increase productivity and efficiency to fund the agreed salary increases.
After some four months of intermittent strike action, and five rounds of negotiations with German trade union ver.di, Lufthansa Cargo has offered a new benefit agreement for its ground staff.
They would receive significant pay increases, putting an end to strike action and Lufthansa customers could expect a return to reliability from their carrier.
“The agreement reached is good news and we are pleased that we have come to a compromise,” a Lufthansa Cargo spokesperson told The Loadstar.
“It is also true that the strikes have cost us a lot of money and the agreement is, of course, a major economic challenge for us. We have high investments ahead of us.”
Ver.di had vowed, via its members, to continue strikes until Lufthansa agreed to a minimum 12.5% pay increase for ground handlers, among other conditions.
The Lufthansa Cargo spokesperson said: “The process was very challenging and has left its mark. The path to this agreement could have been different if we had discussed more with each other at the negotiating table, instead of wage disputes being fought on the backs of our customers and employees.”
Lufthansa must now find the capital to account for the inflated staff costs, which will likely be a challenge; many airlines posted a loss in 2023 in the wake of Covid peaks.
Lufthansa Cargo reported revenue of €2.98bn ($3.3bn) last year, down 36% on 2022’s €4.6bn, and generated an adjusted ebitda of €401m, down 77% from 2022’s €1.7bn.
The spokesperson told The Loadstar: “This salary increase will trigger costs and we must see how we deal with them – for example, through greater efficiency and productivity.”
Ver.di will now conduct a survey among its members to decide whether to accept or reject the new offer. The survey will run until mid-April.
“We are not making any assumptions about the outcome, but we believe that our employees covered by the agreements can be very satisfied,” concluded Lufthansa.
Dali cargo owners face massive costs if general average is declared
Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way
ONE and Yang Ming bounced into transpac network clarification, post-Hapag
Ro-ro services set for months of delays after Baltimore bridge disaster
Transport workers' strike in Finland extended again
Far East-Middle East/India trade booms, as European exporters suffer
With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development'
DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions
US plans new import tax thresholds 'to close loopholes exploited by China'
Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL
Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter
Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article