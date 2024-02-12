By Charlotte Goldstone 12/02/2024

Freighter operators are dividing into two: those that want 747s, and those that don’t. Qatar Airways Cargo has taken one of its 747Fs out of operation, while Challenge Group has grown its fleet.

Qatar’s flag-carrier airline has been operating two 747Fs since 2017, but put one into storage last month.

Indeed, at the December 2023 ACE air cargo conference in Abu Dhabi, Elodie Berthonneau of Qatar Airways (QR) said: “Nose-loading only represents 1% to 2% of the cargo we carry. We don’t really need it – the cost is not justified, so we are not asking Boeing or Airbus to develop new nose-loaders.”

However, as seen on FlightRadar, QR’s remaining 747 has been used every day for the past week on round-trip routes from Guangzhou-Doha, Seoul- Doha, Milan-Bahrain and Muscat-Doha. QR has been approached for comment.

At ACE, a speaker from Lufthansa Cargo also told delegates: “1% to 2% of our cargo uses a nose loader, so it’s not necessary for us.” The German carrier has no 747s in its fleet.

A spokesperson told The Loadstar: “Usually, we only accept freight we are able to transport with our own freighters, or in the bellies of our marketed network. Right now, we don’t consider getting any long-haul freighters other than the 777F.”

In contrast, last week Challenge Group announced it had taken on an additional 747F, bringing its fleet to five. The carrier also operates four 767Fs and three 777Fs. It agreed it was “a bold move”, but said the strategic decision demonstrated Challenge’s vision for the future.

Head of industry relations Gianluca Marcangelo told ACE delegates: “We can offer an iconic 747-400F service with the nose-loader – and we use it a lot.”

Challenge Group’s new 747 freighter is currently parked but will be deployed on tradelanes that enhance connectivity between Europe and the Far East , it said. Chief commercial officer Or Zak added: “The new 747-400F is a testament to Challenge Group’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve, despite industry discussions about overcapacity.”

The B747, the only western-made commercial aircraft with a nose-load facility, is no longer in production. With its 120-tonne payload, it is often used for transporting commodities such as heavy and oversize, horses, pharma, aircraft engines, dangerous goods, cars and other complex verticals.