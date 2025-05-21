Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
Around half of the lost air cargo capacity on the transpacific has returned in the ...
Forwarders and airlines fear new bottlenecks at airports as cargo growth outpaces infrastructure investment.
Brandon Fried, executive director of the Air Forwarders’ Association, told The Loadstar on the sidelines of IATA’s CNS conference in Miami last week: “I think you’re going to see a bullwhip effect, because there’s an uptick in the demand for air freight, at least in the short term.
“We’re going to see bottlenecking again. We’re already seeing it now, where trucks are waiting two, three hours.”
He added that during ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article
Zachary OakleyMay 21, 2025 at 4:15 pm
Airlines, forwarders, and shippers need to operate out of airports where cargo is the priority. RFD bends over backwards to build solutions for our partners. If organizations think strategically, they can alleviate concerns permanently.