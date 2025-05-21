By Charlotte Goldstone 21/05/2025

Forwarders and airlines fear new bottlenecks at airports as cargo growth outpaces infrastructure investment.

Brandon Fried, executive director of the Air Forwarders’ Association, told The Loadstar on the sidelines of IATA’s CNS conference in Miami last week: “I think you’re going to see a bullwhip effect, because there’s an uptick in the demand for air freight, at least in the short term.

“We’re going to see bottlenecking again. We’re already seeing it now, where trucks are waiting two, three hours.”

He added that during ...

