Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Bottleneck fears as cargo growth outpaces airport infrastructure investment

dreamstime_m_9082421
ID 9082421 © Ryan Stevenson
By

Forwarders and airlines fear new bottlenecks at airports as cargo growth outpaces infrastructure investment.

Brandon Fried, executive director of the Air Forwarders’ Association, told The Loadstar on the sidelines of IATA’s CNS conference in Miami last week: “I think you’re going to see a bullwhip effect, because there’s an uptick in the demand for air freight, at least in the short term.  

“We’re going to see bottlenecking again. We’re already seeing it now, where trucks are waiting two, three hours.”

He added that during ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • Zachary Oakley

    May 21, 2025 at 4:15 pm

    Airlines, forwarders, and shippers need to operate out of airports where cargo is the priority. RFD bends over backwards to build solutions for our partners. If organizations think strategically, they can alleviate concerns permanently.

Related Stories

Topics

Air Forwarders Association CNS 2025 Delta Cargo FedEx Express IATA LATAM Cargo Lufthansa Cargo

Most read news

Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out

Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts

'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise

Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'

Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'

MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial

News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan  

Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi

IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'

European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse

Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO

South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific

Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo

Evri gets 'Premium' boost from merger with DHL's UK ecommerce division

CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook