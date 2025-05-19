By Charlotte Goldstone 19/05/2025

Air cargo forwarders are sticking to using spot market rates, because “anything can come out of the White House right now”.

Brandon Fried, executive director of the Air Forwarders’ Association, told The Loadstar on the sidelines of IATA’s CNS conference in Miami last week that the 90-day ‘reciprocal tariff’ pause had made long-term airfreight contracts much less desirable.

“I spoke to a couple of airlines and they said people were willing to sign for 30 days, but not willing to make longer ...

