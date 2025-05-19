News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte ...
Air cargo forwarders are sticking to using spot market rates, because “anything can come out of the White House right now”.
Brandon Fried, executive director of the Air Forwarders’ Association, told The Loadstar on the sidelines of IATA’s CNS conference in Miami last week that the 90-day ‘reciprocal tariff’ pause had made long-term airfreight contracts much less desirable.
“I spoke to a couple of airlines and they said people were willing to sign for 30 days, but not willing to make longer ...
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal
Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers
Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial
IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
