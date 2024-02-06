Bernhard Kindelbacher takes over as ACL Airshop CEO from Steve Townes

By Charlotte Goldstone 06/02/2024

ACL Airshop, an air cargo unit load device (ULD) solutions provider, has announced that Bernhard Kindelbacher (above, right) will become its CEO on 1 March.

Steve Townes, the current chief executive (pictured left), will continue in an advisory role, as vice chairman.

Mr Townes said: “Bernhard is the right leader for this next chapter of ACL Airshop, with deep professional roots and impeccable expertise in the global air cargo sector.”

Mr Kindelbacher has an extensive background in air cargo leadership, and has spent the majority of his professional career, some 30 years, with Lufthansa Cargo, ending as MD for all cargo operations in the US and Canada. He was responsible for creating the first worldwide cargo joint-ventures, with ANA, United Cargo and Cathay Pacific.

Mr Kindelbacher said: “ACL Airshop is a successful worldwide entrepreneurial team of air cargo and logistics experts with a strong high-performance culture. We will build momentum, and take very good care of our customers and our employees.”

ACL board member and CEO of Astatine Investment Partners Jim Metcalfe said: “We are excited about Bernhard leading ACL in its next phase. We believe he brings strategic vision that will generate financial benefits for investors, value add service for customers and new opportunities for employees. We want to thank Steve for his energy, enthusiasm and contributions as CEO.”