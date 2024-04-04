By Kimberley Cheung and Alex Lennane 04/04/2024

A little air update from China. Suparna Airlines, formerly Yangtze River Airlines, is to retire its 747-400Fs. It has three, one of which is parked in Shanghai, while the other two are 16.8 and 32.7 years old, according to aviation databases.

It said it would replace them with up to 10 777Fs in the next three years, in a significant bet on cargo. It also operates 10 737-800s.

YTO Cargo Airlines, which operates 10 757-200Fs and two 767-300Fs, has launched a Lanzhou (capital of Gansu in north-west China) to Hong Kong.

Lanzhou, a heavy industrial and petrochemical centre, is a major link on the Northern Silk Road and could become a major hub on the New Eurasian Land bridge.

SF Airlines has made its first successful delivery by drone. The carrier plans a fleet of more than 1,000 large vertical take-off drones within 10 years. They can carry more than 300kg of cargo in a 2.3 cu metre space more than 500km. SF Airlines said the drone operation had shortened delivery time by 70%.

Tianjin Air Cargo, which operates six 737Fs, is adding up to 10 return flights a week on itzs Nanning-Dhaka service, citing high demand. The route is already operated by SF Airlines. Like Bangladesh, Nanning has a large textile industry.

Meanwhile, the major Chinese carriers have announced international expansion plans, despite reporting losses in 2023. Air China’s revenue was $19.5bn, leading to a loss of $138m; China Eastern reported revenue of $15.7bn, but made a loss of $1.2bn; China Southern narrowed its net loss to $215m.

However, the carriers are said to be on track for a record profit this year, with forecasts of a combined $2.82bn.

China Southern said it was adding some 17 international routes by the end of October and hopes to reach a route network of 85% of pre-pandemic levels this year. While China to US routes have been underserved since the pandemic, the US DoT has increased the number of flights Chinese carriers can operate to the US from 35 a week to 50.

And China Eastern also plans to expand its network.