Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

OP: Why China's strong commodity imports defy weak economic data

ACHINA
ID 106458486 © Prathan Keawkhum | Dreamstime.com
By

OILPRICE.COM reports:

Despite continued weak economic performance, China’s imports of major commodities in the first two months of 2024 held strong and exceeded last year’s levels.

Imports of crude oil, LNG, coal, and iron ore were all higher at the start of the year compared to the same period of 2023, although China’s economic data still shows a weak recovery, problems in several key sectors, and low consumer confidence.

There’s a reason behind the robust commodity imports, and it’s not Chinese economic growth. Rather, it is the market dynamics for each major commodity, Reuters columnist Clyde Russell notes.

Strong Commodity Imports

Crude oil imports into China, the world’s top crude importer, increased to 11.73 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, higher than the 11.31 million bpd imports in January, per LSEG data cited by Russell.

China’s customs office doesn’t report separate data for January and February to avoid distortion due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which typically begins at the end of January or early February.

According to LSEG estimates…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China Oilprice.com oil

    Most Read

    CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

    Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers

    Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'

    Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid

    Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem

    K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia

    Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'

    High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom

    TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

    DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny

    TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

    THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag

    Bangkok, Colombo and Dubai see major shift in cargo from sea to air

    DB Cargo plan to cut 1,800 jobs is 'gambling with its future', says union

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 