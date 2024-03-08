Ethiopian air cargo facility will kickstart Africa's e-commerce sector
Ethiopian Airlines (ET) has invested $55m in a new e-commerce facility in response to rising ...
Cosco’s president has urged China’s government to implement new laws protecting workers’ benefits and matching international standards, as part of a push to attract foreign trade.
Addressing the annual Two Sessions meeting in Beijing yesterday, Zhu Bixin, also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said improving workers’ rights was central to boosting the nation’s shipping sector.
“It is necessary to establish a salary and welfare system with a dynamic adjustment and flexible response mechanism,” said Mr Zhu, promoting what is being called the “Crew Law”.
“[It must be] market-oriented, attractive and competitive, an effective guarantee to improve remuneration of the crew, improve the top-level design of social security, establish a social security payment and increase reduction and exemption of personal income tax on crew.”
He added that more impetus must be paid to the level of training offered to those wishing to become seafarers.
Mr Zhu’s call – particularly the focus on attracting foreign talent into Chinese shipping – came amid seeming increased concern among officials over the anti-China sentiment said to be emanating from Europe, the US and their allies.
Over the past 12 months, The Loadstar has reported extensively that US and European businesses are decreasing their engagement with China.
More recently, this has included fears for the safety of western, and western-affiliated, employees working in China, following a string of arrests on espionage charges – some sources having told The Loadstar they would think twice before sending staff to work in China.
And by all accounts, top level officials have taken note – in November Chinese premier Li Qiang having urged the world to pivot away from rising protectionism.
DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers
TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders
CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India
Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem
Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'
THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag
TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services
TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals
Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks
TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...
Ceva Logistics pulls out of race with GXO to acquire Wincanton
Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article