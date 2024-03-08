Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Cosco chief calls on Chinese government to boost workers' rights

unnamed
Cosco's Zhu Bixin
By

Cosco’s president has urged China’s government to implement new laws protecting workers’ benefits and matching international standards, as part of a push to attract foreign trade.

Addressing the annual Two Sessions meeting in Beijing yesterday, Zhu Bixin, also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said improving workers’ rights was central to boosting the nation’s shipping sector.

“It is necessary to establish a salary and welfare system with a dynamic adjustment and flexible response mechanism,” said Mr Zhu, promoting what is being called the “Crew Law”.

“[It must be] market-oriented, attractive and competitive, an effective guarantee to improve remuneration of the crew, improve the top-level design of social security, establish a social security payment and increase reduction and exemption of personal income tax on crew.”

He added that more impetus must be paid to the level of training offered to those wishing to become seafarers.

Mr Zhu’s call – particularly the focus on attracting foreign talent into Chinese shipping – came amid seeming increased concern among officials over the anti-China sentiment said to be emanating from Europe, the US and their allies.

Over the past 12 months, The Loadstar has reported extensively that US and European businesses are decreasing their engagement with China.

More recently, this has included fears for the safety of western, and western-affiliated, employees working in China, following a string of arrests on espionage charges – some sources having told The Loadstar they would think twice before sending staff to work in China.

And by all accounts, top level officials have taken note – in November Chinese premier Li Qiang having urged the world to pivot away from rising protectionism.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China China Cosco China Cosco Shipping Index India India Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act Volkswagen Group

    Most Read

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders

    CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

    Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem

    Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'

    THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag

    TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

    TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals

    Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks

    TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

    Ceva Logistics pulls out of race with GXO to acquire Wincanton

    Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 

    'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction

    Know your cargo: the vital importance of due diligence

    CH Robinson – a crisis of confidence

    Houthis target another MSC ship with missile attack