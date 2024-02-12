Ti: UK is the latest to develop a ‘Critical Supply Chain Strategy’

TRANSPORT INTELLIGENCE‘s John Manners-Bell writes:

Following the example of the US, the UK government has established a ‘New Critical Imports and Supply Chains Strategy’ which it says is designed to safeguard the economy from global supply chain shocks. It is hoped that a variety of initiatives will help UK companies and institutions build strong and resilient supply chains and avoid dependence on protectionist or ‘coercive’ states. The strategy comes in response to increased geopolitical disruption and other recent challenges such as the Covid pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and environmental disasters.

The government defines ‘critical’ supply chains as those which, if disrupted, would cause a high likelihood of a ‘moderate to catastrophic’ impact on: