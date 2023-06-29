Subscribe to Premium
Ti: Automotive logistics remains unstable, but set to grow 3.1% in 2023

TRANSPORT INTELLIGENCE reports:

2020-2023 saw significant volatility in the automotive sector and although it appears to be emerging from the short-term crisis, the market is highly unstable with fundamental change affecting all areas of the industry. New data from Ti projects that:

– In 2022 the automotive logistics market grew 4.6% y-o-y.

– By the end of 2023, the market will be valued at €78,618.00 million, with real growth of 3.1%.

– How fast will the market grow out to 2027?

The whitepaper breaks down Ti’s 2022, 2023 & 2027 market sizing and forecasts, and examines ...

