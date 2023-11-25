Ti: UPS Supply Chain Symphony may be more than it seems...

By LoadstarEditorial 25/11/2023

TRANSPORT INTELLIGENCE‘s writes:

Last week UPS finally announced its new Supply Chain Symphony solution. This is described as “a new tool that integrates various supply chain components, including shipping, warehousing, and inventory management, into a single platform”. That’s marketing speak for a visibility portal. But this one may be rather different as this solution now encompasses almost all of their other technology solutions for global supply chain management…

UPS, along with all of the other integrated carriers, FedEx, DHL, etc. pioneered the ability to track and trace shipments on a global basis. This capability was a game changer for these companies in providing customer information about shipment location and ETA’s. In contrast with the very basic – or often non-existent – capabilities of conventional carriers, transportation service providers or freight forwarders. But their track and trace systems were not true supply chain ‘visibility’ systems…

