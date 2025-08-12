Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / UPS agrees 11th-hour concessions to avoid strikes at major depots

teamsters strike
By

Workers at UPS’s largest US airfreight hub, Louisville, have called off a threatened strike this week after a last-minute concession from the parcel giant.

Announcing it was cancelling the strike at the Kentucky site and coordinated action at Chicago, along with picket ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Labour relations The Teamsters UPS