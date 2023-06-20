Subscribe to Premium
Ti: The on demand warehousing landscape

warehousing © Endostock |
© Endostock
By

Transport Intelligence reports:

On-demand warehousing has been touted as a key tool in how the shared economy is going to impact logistics. In a climate of historically low vacancy rates, on-demand warehousing fulfils short-term needs and offers flexibility and scalability.

This whitepaper examines the on-demand landscape in 2023, including:

– The pros and cons

– Use cases – inventory overflow, e-commerce fulfilment, retail distribution

– Case studies – Shopify and Flexe

– Competitive landscape

– Ti interviews with leading industry players, EV Cargo and Warehouse-Space.co.uk

    Topics

    Transport Intelligence

