Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'
Despite Maersk chief executive Vincent’s Clerc’s repeated assertions that Maersk was set to sail an ...
The governments of South Korea and Vietnam are intervening to insure domestic exporters have sufficient container shipping capacity as more tonnage is absorbed by the Red Sea crisis.
South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) said today it had called on mainline operators to reserve slots for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which are finding it hard to obtain export slots for Europe.
The threat of Houthi rebels attacking ships in the Red Sea region has caused at least 80% of ships on Asia-Europe trades to detour around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 10-15 days to sailing times.
The MOF said mainline operators would reserve 400 teu for SME exporters on each Asia-Europe voyage, while another 1,040 teu would be set aside for long-term contracts, in order to mitigate runaway freight rates.
The Shanghai Containerised Freight Index (SCFI) on Friday showed signs of a correction in Asia-Europe rates as Chinese New Year (10 February) nears, with ex-China rates down by $200-$300 on the previous week. However, rates remain substantially higher year on year.
SMEs should apply for slots through the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency’s GoBizKorea portal, while those that want to sign long-term contracts will do so through the Korea International Trade Association.
The South Korean government took similar measures when Covid-19 caused logistical bottlenecks in 2021-2022.
Minister for oceans and fisheries Kang Do-hyung said: “We’re continuing to provide support to ensure there are no disruptions in outbound and inbound logistics. We have an emergency response for all possible scenarios.”
Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport yesterday instructed the Vietnam Maritime Administration to help exporters by negotiating with liner operators to increase connections between Vietnam, Europe and the US.
The maritime administration estimated that long-haul rates from Vietnam had gone up 60% since December. Rates per 40ft are about $2,650 for Vietnam-US west coast, $3,900 for Vietnam-US east coast and $2,400 for Vietnam-Europe.
During a seminar on 11 January, Korea Maritime Institute head Hwang Soo-jin predicted that this year’s average SCFI would be between 900 and 1,100 points, up from 800-1,050 estimated in November.
However, Mr Hwang added that if the Red Sea crisis was prolonged, further increases could be capped by the record 2.9m teu of newbuilding deliveries this year.
With US freight market still in the doldrums, brokers continue to cut staff
Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise
Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported
Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid
Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation
Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms
Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers
Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains
No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises
Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article