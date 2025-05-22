By Alexander Whiteman 22/05/2025

Rail freight operators could win big from a surge of Chinese electric vehicles into Europe, with Shenzhen-based BYD outselling Tesla in the market for the first time.

Figures from Jato Dynamics for April show a 359% year-on-year leap in BYD’s Europe sales, as it registered some 7,231 new vehicles over the period to surpass Tesla, which has led the EV market in Europe for years.

Felipe Munoz, global analyst at Jato, said: “Although the difference between ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN