Russian railfreight services lose as shipment seizures drive traffic away
Russian seizures of Europe-bound railfreight shipments look set to push ever greater volumes onto the ...
Rail freight operators could win big from a surge of Chinese electric vehicles into Europe, with Shenzhen-based BYD outselling Tesla in the market for the first time.
Figures from Jato Dynamics for April show a 359% year-on-year leap in BYD’s Europe sales, as it registered some 7,231 new vehicles over the period to surpass Tesla, which has led the EV market in Europe for years.
Felipe Munoz, global analyst at Jato, said: “Although the difference between ...
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
