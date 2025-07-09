Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage
Three weeks after a fire broke out about the Zodiac Maritime operated Morning Midas, the ...
Europe’s automobile market might be in the doldrums, but there are plenty of opportunities for logistics service providers to support Chinese OEMs.
Trade body the Association of European Vehicle Logistics (ECG) has drawn its members’ attention to this growing marketon which more and more vehicles are ...
Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash
MSC orders spark concerns of anti-competitive behaviour and an H2 rate drop
European importers face backlogs as rail delays exacerbate port congestion
Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade
MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide
Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again
Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns
The right customs plan will be a gamechanger, Maersk warns shippers
'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
Gemini to reintroduce direct Asia-Europe calls at Aarhus and Gothenburg
