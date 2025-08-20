HMM hits choppier economic waters in Q2 as rates fall amid global tension
South Korean shipping line HMM has reported a profitable first half of the year, “despite ...
Despite seeing carriers move away from the container ro-ro (ConRo) trade, opting for pure container vessels, one operator continues to see potential in the market.
According to Alphaliner’s recent report, just six deepsea ConRo ships have entered service since 2023, all built for Grimaldi Group. ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article