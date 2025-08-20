Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Grimaldi holds faith with ConRo trades, despite wide switch to cellular tonnage

dreamstime_s_193564066
Photo: © Magiorestock, Dreamstime.com
By

Despite seeing carriers move away from the container ro-ro (ConRo) trade, opting for pure container vessels, one operator continues to see potential in the market.  

According to Alphaliner’s recent report, just six deepsea ConRo ships have entered service since 2023, all built for Grimaldi Group. ...

    Topics

    Alphaliner Container-Ro-Ro vessel (ConRo) Grimaldi Group