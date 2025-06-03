Receive FREE Newsletter
Carriers on the hunt for open tonnage again as transpacific rates soar

dreamstime_xs_158665740
ID 158665740 © Mariusz Bugno | Dreamstime.com
By

Soaring transpacific rates have seen shipping lines back on the hunt for available tonnage on the charter market.

However, while shipowners want to lock operators in for long periods, the lines are not willing to commit beyond two to three months, fearing that the Trump administration could reinstate the hefty tariffs on Chinese imports when the 90-day grace period ends in early August.

On Friday, the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index registered the largest weekly gain in ...

Loadstar subscriber
