Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / 'Now or never' for Kuehne and DHL GF to hit back at DSV

Time
ID 95206320 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
By

Urgency is felt at Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) and DHL Global Forwarding (GF) to protect their earnings power all the way through the back half of 2025, trying to profit from possible missteps, if any, from DSV during the early days of the Schenker integration.

That’s consensus in our Premium marketplace.

Crystal ball

As you may well know, the challenged Teutonic duo used to fight at the top of the global rankings in air and ocean for freight volumes, but they may soon ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DHL Global Forwarding DSV Kuehne + Nagel

    Most read news

    MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins

    After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?

    Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge

    Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues

    Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa

    Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal

    No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships

    Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales

    The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks tradelanes, tech – and tariffs

    Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market

    US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos

    Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?

    Warning of increased cyber threat to western supply chain players

    Evergreen chief warns of USWC congestion as demand for ocean capacity grows

    Dates to watch for in the latest chapter of TACO's tariff travail

    Freighter capacity on the rise, with air cargo demand expected to pick up