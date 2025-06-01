Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 22 | Trump’s tariff hurdle, ocean schedule reliability, and rate rise

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the latest schedule reliability data and a Red Sea update.  

The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane explains the latest roadblock to Trump’s tariff plans and what it could mean for shippers, plus a glimpse into what’s been reported on The Loadstar Premium – including details of WiseTech’s acquisition of E2open. 

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, chats to Ms Goldstone ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Congestion indigestion Drewry WCI SCFI Schedule reliability Sea Intelligence The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast Trade tariffs WiseTech Global

    Most read news

    MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins

    Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks

    After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?

    New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity

    Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge

    $2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'

    Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa

    Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues

    Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal

    US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos

    Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market

    DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?

    Warning of increased cyber threat to western supply chain players

    No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships

    Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales

    Evergreen chief warns of USWC congestion as demand for ocean capacity grows