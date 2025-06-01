News in Brief Podcast | Week 22 | Trump’s tariff hurdle, ocean schedule reliability, and rate rise

Liner schedule reliability improving, with Gemini carriers leading the way
Ocean schedule reliability is at its highest in 17 months, according to Sea Intelligence, which ...
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the latest schedule reliability data and a Red Sea update.
The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane explains the latest roadblock to Trump’s tariff plans and what it could mean for shippers, plus a glimpse into what’s been reported on The Loadstar Premium – including details of WiseTech’s acquisition of E2open.
The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, chats to Ms Goldstone ...
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
