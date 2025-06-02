News in Brief Podcast | Week 22 | Trump’s tariff hurdle, ocean schedule reliability, and rate rise
Despite news over the weekend that trade tensions between China and the US were getting worse – both sides claiming the other is undermining talks – capacity continues to return en masse to transpacific routes.
And this has prompted warnings that west coast gateways Los Angeles and Long Beach could face their highest monthly level of volumes ever.
Should transpacific volumes fail to match the rapid increase in capacity, spot freight rates could crash; alternatively, should the additional capacity be filled, with ...
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
