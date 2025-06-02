By Gavin van Marle 02/06/2025

Despite news over the weekend that trade tensions between China and the US were getting worse – both sides claiming the other is undermining talks – capacity continues to return en masse to transpacific routes.

And this has prompted warnings that west coast gateways Los Angeles and Long Beach could face their highest monthly level of volumes ever.

Should transpacific volumes fail to match the rapid increase in capacity, spot freight rates could crash; alternatively, should the additional capacity be filled, with ...

