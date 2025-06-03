By Alexander Whiteman 03/06/2025

Carriers and shippers need to focus on long-term planning rather than reacting to the noise coming out of Washington, with the Trump tariffs prompting major market distortion.

Since the start of Donald Trump’s second term as president, shippers have been pumping volumes into the US; at first, to get ahead of tariffs, and subsequently, to take advantage of pauses on tariffs effected by the administration amid bilateral negotiations with individual countries.

Rohit Tripathi, Relex Solutions’ VP ...

