Uncertainty drives Yang Ming fleet boost as focus switches to Asia-Europe trades
Taiwan shipping line Yang Ming must look to diversify its service portfolio, said chairman Tsai ...
Carriers and shippers need to focus on long-term planning rather than reacting to the noise coming out of Washington, with the Trump tariffs prompting major market distortion.
Since the start of Donald Trump’s second term as president, shippers have been pumping volumes into the US; at first, to get ahead of tariffs, and subsequently, to take advantage of pauses on tariffs effected by the administration amid bilateral negotiations with individual countries.
Rohit Tripathi, Relex Solutions’ VP ...
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships
Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales
The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks tradelanes, tech – and tariffs
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?
