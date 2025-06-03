CMA CGM eyeing multi-billion euro investment programme in Algeria
CMA CGM is poised to unveil a multi-billion euro investment programme in Algeria, part of ...
The growing appeal of Vietnam as a sourcing location has always been challenged by its limited land infrastructure, especially its road network in the southern Mekong Delta region, around the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City.
However, challenges can present opportunities, and new coastal shipping and inland waterway services are helping – with another two announced in the past few days alone.
DP World has teamed up with state-owned VIMC Container Lines to launch the Mekong Express, a combined river-sea service ...
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships
Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales
The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks tradelanes, tech – and tariffs
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article