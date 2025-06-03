By Gavin van Marle 03/06/2025

The growing appeal of Vietnam as a sourcing location has always been challenged by its limited land infrastructure, especially its road network in the southern Mekong Delta region, around the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

However, challenges can present opportunities, and new coastal shipping and inland waterway services are helping – with another two announced in the past few days alone.

DP World has teamed up with state-owned VIMC Container Lines to launch the Mekong Express, a combined river-sea service ...

