Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Carrier price hikes hold, driving spot rates higher as space gets scarcer

Red Hook CT Port of New York & New Jersey
By

Container spot freight rates on the transpacific and Asia-Europe trades saw a massive jump this week, as a series of 1 June general rate increases (GRIs) took effect and held for the remainder of the week.

All the major indices showed large double-digit gains, apart from ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Arise surcharges Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe Asia-US east coast Rates: the eternal tango Transpacific Whither the peak season?

    Most read news

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?

    Red Sea crisis has driven most new capacity into extended Asia-Europe trades

    Crew forced to abandon ship in latest fire on vessel carrying EVs

    Carriers on the hunt for open tonnage again as transpacific rates soar

    'Now or never' for Kuehne and DHL GF to hit back at DSV

    The Loadstar Podcast | Transport Logistic and Air Cargo Europe 2025

    Uncertainty drives Yang Ming fleet boost as focus switches to Asia-Europe trades

    Asia-West Africa ULCV deployment opens new markets for carriers

    CMA CGM eyeing multi-billion euro investment programme in Algeria

    Project cargo: oversized and heavy, posing risks outside the norm for ports

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 22 | Trump’s tariff hurdle, ocean schedule reliability, and rate rise

    Longer-term planning needed as noise out of Washington distorts the market

    Partnerships are key to building efficient air cargo operations in Africa

    Air cargo players still wary of long-term block space deals – 'a risk on both sides'

    Hapag chief bullish on demand growth, 'thanks to higher schedule reliability'