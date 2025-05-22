MSC renews lease for terminal operating subsidiary at Port Everglades until 2034
MSC has cemented its presence at US east coast gateway Port Everglades, yesterday signing a ...
Allow an old shipping scribe a few moments of reflection – this week’s Alphaliner research note included an item on the near 20 years since the launch of the Emma Maersk, the first ultra-large container vessel (ULCV).
Seriously?! Two decades?! Cripes.
Sometime around 2006, it could have been 2007 – really, memory fails… I joined a small group of industry journalists invited to Felixstowe to tour what was then the world’s largest boxship as it made its maiden call in the UK.
Reflecting ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article