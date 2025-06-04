Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
Forwarders will be reducing their financial forecasts for the year, as “uncertainty has an adverse ...
Airlines have reported increased demand for security in a blocked space agreement, expecting a rate spike later this year.
The Loadstar has reported that airfreight forwarders had been sceptical of long-term block space agreements with airlines, amid the on-off tariff-related demand lulls.
Brandon Fried, executive director of the Air Forwarders’ Association, had told The Loadstar the 90-day ‘reciprocal tariff’ pause had made long-term airfreight contracts much less desirable.
“I spoke to a couple of airlines, and they said people were willing to sign ...
