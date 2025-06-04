By Charlotte Goldstone 04/06/2025

Airlines have reported increased demand for security in a blocked space agreement, expecting a rate spike later this year.

The Loadstar has reported that airfreight forwarders had been sceptical of long-term block space agreements with airlines, amid the on-off tariff-related demand lulls.

Brandon Fried, executive director of the Air Forwarders’ Association, had told The Loadstar the 90-day ‘reciprocal tariff’ pause had made long-term airfreight contracts much less desirable.

“I spoke to a couple of airlines, and they said people were willing to sign ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN