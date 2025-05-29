Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
The demand spike on the transpacific has prompted concerns of congestion and cargo bottlenecks at ...
South Africa’s freight forwarders have welcomed a decision by MSC to continue its direct weekly service to the US.
The world’s largest shipping line announced yesterday it would relaunch its US-South Africa service in October, after its current cooperation agreement with Maersk expires.
The two carriers currently jointly operate the weekly service, marketed as AMEX by Maersk, deploying four ships from each carrier, with an average capacity of 3,000 teu, according to the eeSea liner database.
Announcing the “enhanced standalone service”, the Geneva-headquartered ...
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
