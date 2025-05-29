Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Forwarders welcome MSC decision to continue 'critical' South Africa-USEC service

dreamstime_xs_154683321
ID 154683321 | Africa © Chris Troch | Dreamstime.com
By

South Africa’s freight forwarders have welcomed a decision by MSC to continue its direct weekly service to the US.

The world’s largest shipping line announced yesterday it would relaunch its US-South Africa service in October, after its current cooperation agreement with Maersk expires.

The two carriers currently jointly operate the weekly service, marketed as AMEX by Maersk, deploying four ships from each carrier, with an average capacity of 3,000 teu, according to the eeSea liner database.

Announcing the “enhanced standalone service”, the Geneva-headquartered ...

