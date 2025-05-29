By Gavin van Marle 29/05/2025

South Africa’s freight forwarders have welcomed a decision by MSC to continue its direct weekly service to the US.

The world’s largest shipping line announced yesterday it would relaunch its US-South Africa service in October, after its current cooperation agreement with Maersk expires.

The two carriers currently jointly operate the weekly service, marketed as AMEX by Maersk, deploying four ships from each carrier, with an average capacity of 3,000 teu, according to the eeSea liner database.

Announcing the “enhanced standalone service”, the Geneva-headquartered ...

