Mexican port of Ensenada eyes investment to boost intermodal ambitions

Port of Ensenada (Mex)
The Mexican port of Ensenada has ambitions to play a larger role in transpacific trade and is looking for investment for better rail connectivity to boost its potential in intermodal traffic flows.

The port has been a gateway for a number of large Asian firms, including Toyota, Samsung, Hyundai, and Sony, and last year throughput grew 0.4%, to almost three million tons. And Hutchison Ports spent 2.3bn pesos ($118.68m) expanding its multi-use terminal last year.

    Hutchison Port Holdings Mexico Port of Ensenada

