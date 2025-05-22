Stevedoring down under – where some playing fields are less level than others
Either way, Mr and Ms Consumer lose
The Mexican port of Ensenada has ambitions to play a larger role in transpacific trade and is looking for investment for better rail connectivity to boost its potential in intermodal traffic flows.
The port has been a gateway for a number of large Asian firms, including Toyota, Samsung, Hyundai, and Sony, and last year throughput grew 0.4%, to almost three million tons. And Hutchison Ports spent 2.3bn pesos ($118.68m) expanding its multi-use terminal last year.
The northern-most ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article