Asia-West Africa ULCV deployment opens new markets for carriers
Following a sustained period of investment in port infrastructure and container handling equipment, ultra-large container ...
With container lines – generally – opting to route their Asia-Europe vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, the trade route has absorbed most vessel newbuilding deliveries over the past year.
According to new analysis from Alphaliner, the recent short-term capacity injections into the transpacific trade aside, a total of 2.62m teu has been added to the global container fleet since May 2024, taking worldwide capacity up to 32.1m teu, representing an 8.9% increase.
Of that new capacity, 816,000 teu was deployed ...
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships
The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks tradelanes, tech – and tariffs
Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales
Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?
Dates to watch for in the latest chapter of TACO's tariff travail
Evergreen chief warns of USWC congestion as demand for ocean capacity grows
Carriers on the hunt for open tonnage again as transpacific rates soar
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article