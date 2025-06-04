By Gavin van Marle 04/06/2025

With container lines – generally – opting to route their Asia-Europe vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, the trade route has absorbed most vessel newbuilding deliveries over the past year.

According to new analysis from Alphaliner, the recent short-term capacity injections into the transpacific trade aside, a total of 2.62m teu has been added to the global container fleet since May 2024, taking worldwide capacity up to 32.1m teu, representing an 8.9% increase.

Of that new capacity, 816,000 teu was deployed ...

