By Alison Koo 02/06/2025

Taiwan shipping line Yang Ming must look to diversify its service portfolio, said chairman Tsai Fengming at the company’s AGM on Thursday.

The legal battle surrounding President Trump’s implementation of tariffs on global imports was increasing the uncertainty and tension in the shipping market and the carrier’s focus on the transpacific had to change, he said.

Dr Tsai said the recent announcement of plans to build 20,000 teu ships was aimed at increasing Yang Ming’s presence ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN