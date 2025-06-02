Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Uncertainty drives Yang Ming fleet boost as focus switches to Asia-Europe trades

Yang Ming
YM Mobility. Photo: VesselFinder
By

Taiwan shipping line Yang Ming must look to diversify its service portfolio, said chairman Tsai Fengming at the company’s AGM on Thursday.

The legal battle surrounding President Trump’s implementation of tariffs on global imports was increasing the uncertainty and tension in the shipping market and the carrier’s focus on the transpacific had to change, he said.

Dr Tsai said the recent announcement of plans to build 20,000 teu ships was aimed at increasing Yang Ming’s presence ...

    Related Stories

    Topics

    HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Trump Tariffs Yang Ming Marine Transport

