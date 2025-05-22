By Gavin van Marle 22/05/2025

MSC has cemented its presence at US east coast gateway Port Everglades, yesterday signing a 10-year lease renewal for its local terminal operating subsidiary, Everglades Company Terminal.

The 10-year Marine Terminal Lease and Operating Agreement was signed with local municipal authority and port owner Broward County and covers the 39.18-acre terminal in the port’s Southport area.

The agreement runs until 31 December 2034, with two optional five-year extensions, and replaces a previous lease held since 2004 by MSC.

“This agreement with ECT and ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN