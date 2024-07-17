By Alessandro Pasetti 17/07/2024

The Q2 24 numbers from intermodal and transportation logistics firm JB Hunt of Lowell, Arkansas, served as a good reminder that, at times, there’s pride in defeat.

Oh yes, sir.

Sluggish performance

The interims released yesterday, 16 July, after the US market closed, unequivocally pointed to a soft market that is here to stay…

… across most of its operational units, with no “inflection” in sight.

(The investor pack is here.)

Aggregate $2.5bn in sales for ’Intermodal + Dedicated + Integrated’ made up about 86% of ...

