Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Lessons from your fellow execs at 'skittish' JB Hunt

Music
ID 139193981 © Sidelnikov | Dreamstime.com
By

The Q2 24 numbers from intermodal and transportation logistics firm JB Hunt of Lowell, Arkansas, served as a good reminder that, at times, there’s pride in defeat.

Oh yes, sir.

Sluggish performance

The interims released yesterday, 16 July, after the US market closed, unequivocally pointed to a soft market that is here to stay…

… across most of its operational units, with no “inflection” in sight.

(The investor pack is here.)

Aggregate $2.5bn in sales for ’Intermodal + Dedicated + Integrated’ made up about 86% of ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    JB Hunt The Purse Strings AP Moller - Maersk APM Terminals Maersk Line Pump up the volumes Red Sea Crisis Vertical consolidation

    Most read news

    New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season

    CMA CGM vessel loses 44 containers overboard as rough weather hits the Cape

    A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping

    What will stop ocean freight container spot rates reaching pandemic levels?

    FMC halts Gemini alliance and demands more info from Maersk and Hapag

    Union calls more 'warning strikes' at German ports as talks restart

    The age of alliance domination of east-west box trades may be over

    Breathing space for shippers in a flat week for spot rates

    US East and Gulf Coast dockers ready to 'hit the streets' in 80 days

    Hapag-Lloyd eyes bigger profits as freight rates continue to rise

    Have spot rates reached their peak? 'We're not out of the woods yet'

    Scan Global gains a foothold in Brazil with acquisition of Blu Logistics

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Unfair' IATA CASS rules put 'severe financial strain' on forwarders

    Airfreight rates ex-Asia 'surprisingly strong' through traditionally low period

    Cargo owners and truckers slam carriers' call to delay new D&D rules

    Shortage of reefer boxes plays havoc with India's export schedules