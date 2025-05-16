Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo
Maersk has joined its peers in implementing ’emergency operational surcharges’ on cargo in and out ...
Airport operations in India could face new challenges, after Çelebi Aviation, a part Turkish-owned ground handler, had its security clearance revoked.
Although conflict between India and Pakistan ended with a tentative ceasefire last week, the political reverberations continue.
Businesses and trade verticals linked to Turkey are now facing the heat of Indian government reprisals and public boycotts over claims/concerns that the Turkish establishment had extended arms and other friendly support to Pakistan during the stand-off.
Thus: “The security clearance [of Çelebi Aviation] is ...
