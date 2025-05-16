Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi

celebi
Photo: Celebi
By

Airport operations in India could face new challenges, after Çelebi Aviation, a part Turkish-owned ground handler, had its security clearance revoked.

Although conflict between India and Pakistan ended with a tentative ceasefire last week, the political reverberations continue.

Businesses and trade verticals linked to Turkey are now facing the heat of Indian government reprisals and public boycotts over claims/concerns that the Turkish establishment had extended arms and other friendly support to Pakistan during the stand-off.

Thus: “The security clearance [of Çelebi Aviation] is ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Celebi Aviation Handle with care India India-Pakistan Indian airports

    Most read news

    Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar

    Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning

    Ecommerce likely the front-runner in resurge of transpacific trade after deal

    China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates

    Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts

    Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers

    Carriers impose 'emergency operation' surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers

    White House u-turns see freighters flying but keep logistics players on their toes

    MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial

    Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out

    IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'

    Volga-Dnepr claims 'pirate' Canada has 'hijacked' its stranded aircraft

    Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO

    Hapag-Lloyd: a 'pretty good first quarter' – but trend for 2025 'pretty uncertain'