By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 16/05/2025

Airport operations in India could face new challenges, after Çelebi Aviation, a part Turkish-owned ground handler, had its security clearance revoked.

Although conflict between India and Pakistan ended with a tentative ceasefire last week, the political reverberations continue.

Businesses and trade verticals linked to Turkey are now facing the heat of Indian government reprisals and public boycotts over claims/concerns that the Turkish establishment had extended arms and other friendly support to Pakistan during the stand-off.

Thus: “The security clearance [of Çelebi Aviation] is ...

