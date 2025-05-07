By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 07/05/2025

US trucking appears to be on a never-ending road, chasing a recovery that remains elusive.

Predictions of an turnaround, recently fed by signals of tightening capacity and strengthening industrial demand, have been thwarted again, this time by Washington’s trade war that has put businesses in limbo and threatens economic pain.

The US Bank Freight Payment Index, a quarterly report based on $43bn in freight payments, shows decline in the first quarter, compared with both the final ...

