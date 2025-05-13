Receive FREE Newsletter
News / China-US trade tariff pause could drive a rebound for transpacific rates

dreamstime_xs_94337946
ID 94337946 © Philippilosian | Dreamstime.com
By

After the US and Chinese governments agreed to slash reciprocal tariffs, shipping lines are expecting an early peak season on the transpacific eastbound trade, and have announced surcharges of $1,000-$2,000 per 40ft, said container shipping consultancy Linerlytica today.

Peak season is traditionally between July and September, when US and European retailers stock up with goods from Chinese factories for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.

During the 90-day grace period of reduced tariffs, US importers are expected to front-load to avoid potential ...

    Topics

    Arise surcharges Cosco Evergreen Line Hapag-Lloyd HMM ONE Trade tariffs Transpacific Whither the peak season? Yang Ming ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

