By Alison Koo 13/05/2025

After the US and Chinese governments agreed to slash reciprocal tariffs, shipping lines are expecting an early peak season on the transpacific eastbound trade, and have announced surcharges of $1,000-$2,000 per 40ft, said container shipping consultancy Linerlytica today.

Peak season is traditionally between July and September, when US and European retailers stock up with goods from Chinese factories for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.

During the 90-day grace period of reduced tariffs, US importers are expected to front-load to avoid potential ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN