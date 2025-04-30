Receive FREE Newsletter
News / DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea

dsv hq
Source: DSV
By

Danish 3PL DSV formally completed its €14.3bn ($16.3bn) acquisition of German peer DB Schenker today, cementing its position as the world’s largest freight forwarder.

The deal was concluded as DSV announced first-quarter financial results that showed 4.8% year-on-year growth in ebit, due to strong performance in its Air & Sea Forwarding division.

CEO Jens Lund said: “With this acquisition, we become a world-leading player in global transport and logistics, at a time when global supply chains are more in focus than ever before, ...

    Topics

    DB Schenker DSV Takeover Talk The Purse Strings

