Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Service chaos from trade ban with India a problem for Pakistan shippers

dreamstime_xs_39288394
Port of Karachi © Imran Ahmed
By

Pakistan’s main container gateways of Karachi and Port Qasim are reportedly facing serious congestion after mainline carriers halted direct calls there in the wake of the trade ban with India.

The disruption followed a 2 May order by New Delhi, preventing carriers from moving Pakistan-origin cargo through Indian ports – counter restrictions were quickly announced by the Pakistan government.

According to multiple industry sources, the sudden ’tit for tat’ embargo created chaos, with little time for ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Ocean Network Express (ONE) Port of Karachi Port Qasim

    Most read news

    Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe

    Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group

    Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'

    Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'

    Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping

    Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes

    MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary

    India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks

    Container spot rates diverge: to Europe still falling, but firmer to the US

    Hapag-Lloyd won't take bookings if port congestion leaves cargo stranded

    Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions

    Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads

    Airfreight players eye new routes as demand on the transpacific nosedives

    Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'

    Indian coastal freight attracts major carriers, but regional tension disrupts

    Serious threat to jobs in US logistics as tariffs cause economic 'stagflation'