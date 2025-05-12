By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 12/05/2025

Pakistan’s main container gateways of Karachi and Port Qasim are reportedly facing serious congestion after mainline carriers halted direct calls there in the wake of the trade ban with India.

The disruption followed a 2 May order by New Delhi, preventing carriers from moving Pakistan-origin cargo through Indian ports – counter restrictions were quickly announced by the Pakistan government.

According to multiple industry sources, the sudden ’tit for tat’ embargo created chaos, with little time for ...

