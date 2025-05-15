By Alexander Whiteman 15/05/2025

Shippers may find themselves caught out by the particulars of the 90-day reduction on China-US tariffs, with concerns mounting over the explosion in volume bookings since the news.

Treasury secretary Scott Bessent announced on Monday that the US would cut tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 10%, plus a 20% fentanyl tariff, with China confirming it too would cut tariffs on US goods back to 10% – for a 90-day period.

However, a White House ...

